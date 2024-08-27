Blanchard® Wins Bronze Brandon Hall Group Excellence Award For Best Corporate Culture Transformation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Blanchard ®, a global pioneer in leadership development, consulting, and coaching for more than 40

years, won a coveted Brandon Hall Group Bronze award for excellence in the Best Corporate Culture Transformation category. The award was announced on August 22 during a live webinar hosted by Brandon Hall Group. The complete list of winners can be viewed at .

The Triple R Conversation program, which won the award for excellence, standardized a performance alignment process to create more meaningful and intentional conversations between all leaders and their direct reports regarding personal commitment to the rapid business transformation taking place. The structured biannual alignment conversations create personal connection to the business and to each other, which drives engagement, retention, and growth.

"It was an honor to lead the team in designing and implementing The Triple R Conversation program. We've seen improved relationships between leaders and their direct reports and remarkable results in career development and performance overall," said Kristin Brookins Costello, COO.

Debbie Ung, President, and Chief Revenue Officer said, "We take pride in our corporate culture at Blanchard. We have evidence that as our employees' performance and engagement increases, so does our customer engagement and experience. Being recognized for our efforts is incredibly rewarding and inspires us to work even harder to sustain the culture we have created."

About Blanchard

Blanchard is a global leader in leadership development, consulting, and coaching. For more than 40

years, Blanchard has partnered with organizations to maximize individual achievement and organizational performance, bringing measurable progress and true transformation. Blanchard's SLII®

is the global leadership model of choice, powering inspired leaders for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide. Blanchard also offers a suite of award-winning solutions through flexible delivery modalities to meet the specific needs of clients and learners.

SOURCE Blanchard