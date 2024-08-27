Gujarat Floods: Seven Killed, Over 6,000 Evacuated Amid Continuous Downpour; Reservoirs On High Alert

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As many as seven people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents across Gujarat as heavy rainfall continued to lash the state for the third consecutive day on Tuesday (August 27), causing widespread disruption and flooding in low-lying areas. The relentless downpour has forced authorities to relocate more than 6,000 residents to safer locations as water levels in rivers and dams have risen dangerously.

According to officials, the fatalities took place on Monday in various districts. Four people died in separate wall collapse incidents in Gandhinagar, Kheda, and Vadodara districts, while one person was killed by a falling tree and two others drowned in Anand district.

As a precautionary measure, district administrations in Panchmahal, Navsari, Valsad, Vadodara, Bharuch, Kheda, Gandhinagar, Botad, and Aravali have evacuated hundreds of people from vulnerable areas. Panchmahal district alone relocated around 2,000 people, while 1,000 were moved in Vadodara, 1,200 in Navsari, and 800 in Valsad, among other affected areas.

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) reported that Gujarat has already received nearly 100 percent of its average annual rainfall, with the regions of Kutch, Saurashtra, and south Gujarat recording more than 100 percent of their seasonal average.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast for isolated extremely heavy rainfall across much of the state on Tuesday, with the Saurashtra-Kutch region expected to face particularly intense rains on Wednesday and Thursday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted to continue across the state through Thursday.

In the 24 hours ending at 6 am on Tuesday, Tankara taluka in Morbi district recorded the highest rainfall at 347 mm, followed by Morva Hadaf in Panchmahal with 346 mm, Nadiad in Kheda with 327 mm, Borsad in Anand with 318 mm, Vadodara taluka with 316 mm, and Anand taluka with 314 mm. The SEOC noted that 24 out of 251 talukas received over 200 mm of rainfall, and 91 talukas recorded more than 100 mm of rainfall during this period.

Rajkot city experienced severe flooding as a fresh spell of rain battered the area on Tuesday morning, with 142 mm of rainfall recorded in just four hours since 6 am. Other districts, including Surendranagar, Kheda, and Devbhumi Dwarka, also faced heavy rains in the morning hours.

The state government has issued a high alert for 96 reservoirs that are currently flowing above danger levels, and a warning has been issued for 19 reservoirs that are near their danger marks.

