Leapscholar To Host Study Abroad Fair For 2000+ Students

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 26 August 2024: LeapScholar is organizing a study abroad fair in Bengaluru. Renowned universities from over 15 countries are expected to participate in the education fair, allowing students to discover top universities and know more about desired programs. The event is scheduled to take place at Taj, M.G. Road on Saturday, 31st August 2024 from 10 am - 4 pm.



With over 100 universities and colleges participating, and more than 2000 students and parents expected to attend, the education fair will see high interest from study abroad aspirants. Aspirants will be able to avail spot admissions and scholarship opportunities after an on-spot assessment of their academic profile. Some of the top participating universities across countries include University of New Haven, Northeastern University, Queen Mary University of London, Oxford Brookes University, University of Birmingham, National College Of Ireland, Trinity College Dublin, University of Auckland, etc.



"In recent years, Bengaluru has witnessed a remarkable increase in the number of students aspiring for global education. At LeapScholar, we are committed to creating a seamless pathway to international universities for students. We have already assisted over two lakhs students to broaden their horizons. Our upcoming education fair aims to offer students an opportunity to personally interact with the representatives of various international universities and explore diverse global education opportunities." stated Arnav Kumar, Co-founder, LeapScholar.



Some of the popular destination preferences of students from Karnataka wanting to go abroad include countries like the USA, UK, Ireland, Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand. Most applications received from the state are for postgraduate degrees in Engineering, Data Science, Business Analytics, Global Business, Marketing among others.



University experts will provide personalized counseling to guide students and families in choosing the right path for their study abroad journey. This is complemented by value-added services such as IELTS preparation, financial counseling & education loans, accommodation, and more for all attendees.



Students aspiring to build international careers, as well as parents interested in gaining deeper insights into overseas education, are welcome to attend the fair. Registration is free and can be done through the website or direct walk-in.



About LeapScholar: LeapScholar is a part of Leap, South Asia's largest end-to-end study abroad platform. The company offers a wide range of services to help students navigate the complex process of studying abroad, including personalized counseling, test preparation, application assistance, education loans and accommodation services. With a mission to democratize access to international education, LeapScholar has helped thousands of students pursue their dreams of studying at top universities worldwide.

