Death rate from floods, heavy rains in Sudan climbs to 132

(MENAFN) The death toll in Sudan from the devastating floods, triggered by a dam collapse and heavy rainfall, has tragically risen to 132, as reported by authorities on Monday. According to the emergency government committee, this figure reflects the fatalities across ten provinces severely impacted by the disaster. The floods have displaced 31,666 families, totaling around 129,650 individuals who have been affected. The natural disaster has wreaked havoc on local communities, with significant destruction to residential infrastructure.



Heavy rains on Saturday caused catastrophic flooding in the Arbat area, situated north of the Red Sea city of Port Sudan. This intense rainfall led to the collapse of the Arbat Dam, which was initially constructed in 2003 to capture and store rainwater for use during dry periods. The dam's failure resulted in the inundation of entire villages, with reports indicating that many residents were forced to flee to nearby mountain peaks for safety. The floods have led to the collapse of 12,420 homes and left an additional 11,472 homes partially damaged.



The dam, crucial for water storage in the region, had not received regular maintenance in recent years, contributing to its failure under the strain of heavy rains. The lack of upkeep has been cited as a factor in the dam's inability to withstand the extreme weather conditions. As a result, entire villages have been washed away, and many residents are left in perilous situations, either stranded or displaced from their homes.



Local reports detail the dire situation, with many residents having to seek refuge on elevated terrain to escape the floodwaters. The scale of the disaster has prompted urgent responses from emergency services and relief organizations as they work to provide aid and support to the affected populations. The collapse of the dam and the subsequent flooding underscore the need for improved infrastructure maintenance and disaster preparedness in vulnerable regions.

