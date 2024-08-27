Kuwait Amir Sends Condolences Cable To King Of Thailand

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 27 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent on Tuesday a cable of condolences to the King of Thailand, Maha Vajiralongkorn, expressing sympathy and condolences to the families' of flash floods caused by heavy monsoon rains in Phuket, south of Thailand. In cable, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah expressed swift recovery to the and for the country official to overcome the tragedy. (end) hs

