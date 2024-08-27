عربي


Kuwait Amir Sends Condolences Cable To King Of Thailand

8/27/2024 6:05:19 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 27 (KUNA) --
His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a cable of condolences to the King of Thailand, Maha Vajiralongkorn, expressing sympathy and condolences to the families' victims of flash floods caused by heavy monsoon rains in Phuket, south of Thailand.


In cable, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah expressed swift recovery to the injured and for the country official to overcome the tragedy. (end)


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

