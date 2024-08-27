EU excludes itself from Durov detention

(MENAFN) The European Commission (EC) has chosen not to comment on the recent arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov, labeling it an “individual case” and directing inquiries to French authorities. Durov, a Russian tech entrepreneur who also holds citizenship in France, the UAE, and Saint Kitts and Nevis, was detained at Paris-Le Bourget Airport on Saturday following his arrival from Azerbaijan by private jet. French reports suggest that he faces serious accusations including complicity in drug trafficking, pedophilia, fraud, and negligence in managing criminal activity on his messaging platform. An official statement from French authorities is expected later.



The EC has clarified that it does not engage with individual cases or ongoing investigations, noting that such matters fall under the jurisdiction of the relevant member state—in this case, France. An EC spokesperson informed Euronews that Durov’s arrest is unrelated to Telegram’s compliance with the Digital Services Act (DSA), which aims to regulate major online platforms. The DSA, which became effective earlier this year, imposes data protection and advertising rules on platforms with over 45 million monthly users. However, it does not address criminal prosecution or define illegal activities.



The spokesperson emphasized that the DSA does not include provisions for criminal sanctions and cannot be invoked for legal actions against individuals. Instead, criminal offenses are determined by national or international laws, not by the DSA. The EC's stance underscores its commitment to separating regulatory oversight from individual legal proceedings, maintaining that any criminal charges against Durov should be evaluated within the framework of the applicable national laws.

