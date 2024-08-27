Dam Burst In Sudan Kills At Least 30, Destroys Villages

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Surging waters have burst through a dam in eastern Sudan, leading to the destruction of at least 20 villages and leaving at least 30 people dead, with the actual number likely higher.

The United Nations reported that torrential rains overwhelmed the Arbaat Dam, located 40 km (25 miles) north of Sudan, the de facto national capital and home to many displaced individuals.

Omar Eissa Haroun, head of the water authority for Red Sea state, described the area as“unrecognizable” and reported that essential infrastructure, such as electricity and water pipes, has been destroyed.

A first responder estimated that between 150 and 200 people are missing, with gold miners among those whose bodies and equipment were seen wrecked by the floodwaters.

The devastation has been likened to the disaster in Derna, Libya, where storm waters burst dams and caused widespread destruction last September.

A Reuters reporter observed people burying a man on the road to Arbaat, using driftwood to cover the grave and prevent it from being washed away by mudslides.

According to the United Nations, approximately 50,000 people's homes were affected by the flooding, though this figure only includes the area west of the dam, as the eastern area remains inaccessible.

The Arbaat Dam was a critical water source for Port Sudan, which also serves as the country's main Red Sea port and receives vital aid deliveries.

The Sudanese Environmentalists Association warned that Port Sudan faces a looming water shortage in the coming days.

Officials noted that the dam had started crumbling due to accumulated silt and heavy rains arriving earlier than usual.

Sudan's infrastructure, including dams, roads, and bridges, was already in poor condition before the outbreak of conflict between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Forces in April 2023.

The government's rainy season taskforce reported that 132 people have been killed in floods across the country, up from 68 two weeks ago, and at least 118,000 people have been displaced this year.

