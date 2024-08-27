Justin Bieber 'Partially Paralysed' After Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Singer has revealed he is suffering from facial paralysis after cancelling shows this week.

The 28-year-old said in an Instagram that the condition is due to a diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

“As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face... So there's full paralysis on this side of my face,” he said.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near someone's ears, say medical experts.

Earlier this week, Bieber's Justice World Tour – which began in February – announced three shows would be postponed.

“It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” the Canada-born singer said in the three-minute video, indicating the right side of his face.

He asked for his fans to be patient, and said of his forthcoming shows that he is“physically, obviously, not capable of doing them”.

He also smiled and blinked, showing his 240 million followers how the right side of his face did not move.

“This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case, but, obviously, my body's telling me I've got to slow down,” he said.“I hope you guys understand. I'll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to a hundred percent so that I can do what I was born to do.”

Bieber added that he has been doing facial exercises to“get back to normal”, but that he does not know how long it will take to recover.

