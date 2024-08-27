Macron voices remarks on Durov’s detention

(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel has responded to the arrest of Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov, asserting that the detention was not motivated but part of an ongoing judicial process. In a statement released on social platform X on Monday, Macron emphasized that the arrest, which occurred on August 24 after Durov’s private jet landed in Paris from Azerbaijan, was conducted under the purview of France's system.



Macron underscored that the arrest was a judicial matter and reaffirmed France’s commitment to freedom of expression, innovation, and enterprise. He stressed that, within a rule-of-law framework, freedoms—including those exercised on social networks—must be balanced with legal requirements designed to safeguard citizens' rights and ensure lawful conduct.



The French president highlighted that the justice system in France operates independently, and it is the responsibility of this system to ensure that laws are upheld without political interference. Macron’s remarks aimed to reassure the public that the legal proceedings involving Durov are being handled according to established legal principles rather than political considerations.



Durov, who holds citizenship in France, the UAE, and Saint Kitts and Nevis, faces an uncertain legal future as the exact charges against him remain unclear. French media reports suggest that his arrest warrant was issued by France’s OFMIN (Office for Minors), an agency focused on tackling violence against minors. The investigation reportedly concerns allegations of fraud, drug trafficking, cyberbullying, organized crime, and the promotion of terrorism.



French authorities have indicated that Durov’s arrest might be linked to complaints about Telegram, particularly the platform’s alleged failure to adequately moderate content and prevent its misuse by criminal elements. Macron’s comments aimed to clarify that the arrest and subsequent legal proceedings are part of a judicial inquiry and not a politically motivated action.

