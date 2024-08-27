No Job Cuts, Company Focused On AI-Driven Business Expansion, Says Infosys CEO Salil Parekh

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Infosys CEO Salil Parekh has reaffirmed the company's commitment to embracing Generative AI, dismissing concerns about job cuts or downsizing. In a recent interview, Parekh emphasized the technology's potential to drive business growth, citing strong client interest and adoption rates similar to those seen with digital and cloud technologies.

Also Read:

Who is Kevan Parekh, the Indian-origin man to take over as Apple's new CFO?

Parekh noted that Infosys is actively recruiting and expanding its workforce, with a focus on developing expertise in Generative AI. The company is intensifying its efforts to become an AI-first organization, incorporating cutting-edge courses into its global digital reskilling program.

According to Infosys' latest annual report, the company's platforms have been enhanced with Generative AI features, further solidifying its position at the forefront of AI adoption. Parekh's comments underscore the company's confidence in the technology's potential to augment human capabilities, rather than replace them.

In a nod to the company's forward-thinking approach, Parekh stated, "We're heavily mobilizing our efforts around Generative AI, and we're committed to becoming an AI-first organization."



"So, at this stage, my sense is that the (AI) technology will help business to grow even further as opposed to anything else. We don't see any layoffs in Infosys with these new-age technologies," he said.

With its sights set on harnessing the power of AI, Infosys is poised to continue growth in the industry and increasing recruitment.

Also Read:

Adani Enterprises salaries: Men vs women, plus Gautam Adani's earnings