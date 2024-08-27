Rowan University Opens 1St US Branch Campus In Egypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Rowan University has established its first international branch campus in Egypt, marking a significant milestone in higher education for the region. The university partnered with Modern Educational Services, an education firm led by Ash Rofail, to bring this initiative to fruition.

The launch aligns with the Egyptian government's strategy to expand the presence of major foreign universities in the country, as outlined by President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and implemented by the of Higher Education.

The official signing ceremony was attended by dignitaries including Egyptian Minister of Higher Education Ayman Ashour, US Embassy Minister Counselor for Public Diplomacy Ruben Harutunian, Rowan University Provost Anthony Lowman, and representatives from both the Egyptian Ministry of Higher Education and Rowan University.

Ashour highlighted the need for expanded educational opportunities in Egypt, where 3.7 million students currently benefit from university education, with an expected increase to 5 million by 2030.

He emphasised the importance of internationalising education to enhance Egypt's higher education system, improve global competitiveness, and reduce the need for students to study abroad.

“The US government is committed to empowering and enhancing the capacity of Egyptian higher education institutions to drive Egypt's human capital development, economic growth, and prosperity. This initiative complements our commitment as well as the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research's strong efforts to attract broader and more institutional partnerships with American universities,” said US Ambassador Herro Mustafa Garg.

Rowan University President Anthony Lowman emphasized the university's commitment to offering diverse educational programs that meet the needs of both local and international students.

“Rowan University provides several distinguished programs in science, engineering, and business, awarding internationally accredited certificates and delivering the same curricula as offered at our main campus in New Jersey,” he said.

Rofail outlined the vision for the new campus, which will focus on disciplines that will drive the future of work, including artificial intelligence, engineering, entrepreneurship, business, and innovation, finance, media, and pre-med.

The new campus will be organised into specialised centres, such as the Center for Supercomputing and Artificial Intelligence and the Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation. These centres will integrate global industry partnerships directly into the educational experience, aiming to enhance student employability, open up global research opportunities, and foster the creation of new companies. The branch campus will also offer a unique pre-medical school program that offers guaranteed admission to Rowan Medical School.

Rofail expressed gratitude for the support of the US Embassy, emphasising the strong and enduring ties between the two nations.“The partnership celebrated is a testament to the mutual respect and collaboration that defines the relationship between Egypt and the United States, and we are deeply grateful for the unwavering support that has made this vision a reality,” he said.

Rowan University aims to become a beacon of knowledge and innovation in the region, nurturing a generation of thinkers, creators, and leaders who are equipped with the skills and mindset needed to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

“Together, we are not just building a university; we are building a brighter future for Egypt and beyond,” said Rofail.