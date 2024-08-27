German economy shows no growth in Q2 2024

(MENAFN) The German showed no growth in the second quarter of the year, with a 0 percent increase compared to the same period last year. This outcome was better than anticipated, as forecasts had predicted a slight contraction of 0.1 percent. The federal statistical authority had earlier projected a 0.1 percent decrease in economic output, but the actual result indicated that the economy managed to stabilize rather than contract.



On a quarterly basis, Germany's decreased by 0.1 percent for the April-June period, following a small increase in the previous quarter. Ruth Brand, head of the statistical office, commented that despite the modest uptick in the prior quarter, the German economy experienced a slowdown during the spring months. This decline reflects the ongoing challenges facing the economy.



Germany has seen annual declines in GDP for the past five quarters, signaling a period of persistent economic difficulties. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected a slight recovery, forecasting a 0.2 percent increase in Germany's economy for 2024. This is expected to be followed by a more robust growth rate of 1.3 percent in 2025, as the economy rebounds from a predicted contraction of 0.2 percent in 2023.



Overall, while the German economy managed to avoid a contraction in the second quarter, the broader trend of economic challenges persists. The IMF’s forecast suggests a cautious optimism for the future, with anticipated improvements in economic growth over the next two years.

