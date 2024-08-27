Bengaluru News: Flipkart Surprises Customer After Delivering Laptop In 13 Minutes

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bengaluru news: A post by a Bengaluru resident about the swift delivery of his laptop has recently gone on social media, resulting in an unexpected reward from the company Flipkart. Sunny R Gupta shared on X that he received his laptop just 13 minutes after placing the order through Flipkart Minutes. The remarkable speed of the delivery captured widespread attention, Flipkart to surprise him with a special gift (a laptop bag) as a gesture of appreciation for the viral buzz surrounding his post.

On August 25, in a follow-up post, he added that the posts were a genuine reflection of his surprise and excitement, not part of a marketing scheme.

He wrote,“I want to emphasise that I had no incentive to create a viral moment or engaging in any marketing ploy. The posts were purely my personal experience, shared out of genuine surprise and excitement"

He also wrote,“I wanted to take a moment to address the recent buzz around my posts about receiving a laptop delivery within 13 minutes from Flipkart. I want to clarify that this was not a marketing stunt or a planned promotion. "





"As some of you know, I run a small meetup group called "Impromptu BLR Meetups" here in Bengaluru. During one of our gatherings at Starbucks, I was browsing for a new Windows laptop on Amazon and Flipkart. I stumbled upon a model on Flipkart that fit my budget and requirements, and I noticed a new feature offering delivery within 15 minutes. Intrigued by this option, I decided to try it out, thinking it would be more convenient than waiting a day for a traditional delivery.”

Flipkart Minutes was launched in August in select parts of Bengaluru. It is using introductory discounts-a strategy often employed by new entrants like Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), Amazon, Ola, and Swiggy-to generate demand and build customer loyalty. Earlier a report by UBS analysts suggested that products on Flipkart Minutes are priced about 10 percent lower than those on Blinkit, the current market leader.