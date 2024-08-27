Sobha Realty elevates Ravi Menon as the Chairman of Sobha Group, PNC Menon to continue as the Founder

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, UAE – August 26, 2024 – Sobha Realty, a leading real estate developer, renowned for its quality, innovation, craftmanship and enriched living experiences, is set for a significant leadership transition. PNC Menon, the visionary Founder and Chairman of Sobha Group, will retire from his active role as Chairmanship, while continuing as the Founder of Sobha Group. Effective November 18, 2024, Ravi Menon, a distinguished leader with an exceptional track record as Co-Chairman of Sobha Group, will assume the role of Chairman of the Group.

PNC Menon, the Forbes listed billionaire, began his journey with humble origins in India. His pursuit of excellence led him to Oman, where he earned the distinguished reputation as 'The Palace Maker,' a title that ultimately bestowed upon him and his family the honor of Omani citizenship, by the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

His journey has been transformative, with his leadership and passion for excellence, establishing the company as a revered name in the industry. As he passes the baton to the next generation, PNC Menon will continue to play an influential role, offering his expertise to guide the group’s subsidiaries and ensure ongoing growth and stability.

Looking back on Sobha Realty’s legacy, the developer’s top priority in business has always been a steadfast commitment to delivering the highest quality to its customers worldwide.

Reflecting on this transition, PNC Menon, Founder and Chairman of Sobha Group remarked, "Throughout my tenure as Chairman, I have been inspired by our exceptional team’s dedication and creativity, which has propelled the company to new heights. I remain committed to supporting Sobha Realty’s ambitions and am confident that under Ravi Menon and Francis Alfred’s leadership, the company will enter a new era of progress and innovation."

For over two decades, Ravi Menon, a Civil Engineering graduate with Honors from Purdue University, USA, has played a pivotal role in Sobha Group’s success. Since joining as a Director at Sobha Limited in India in June 2004, he has advanced the company’s strategic vision and fostered a culture of innovation. His promotion to Vice Chairman in January 2006, followed by his appointment as Chairman of Sobha Limited in India and later as Co-Chairman of Sobha Group in Dubai, stands as a testament to his visionary leadership and operational excellence.

Expressing his gratitude, Ravi Menon, Co-Chairman of Sobha Group stated, "I am deeply honored to take on the role of Chairman of Sobha Group. Under PNC Menon’s remarkable leadership, Sobha Realty has become a leading luxury real estate developer in the region, with promising expansion plans globally. I am committed to upholding this legacy and advancing it further to make it the most preferred brand for customers."

With his extensive expertise and deep understanding of the regional real estate market, Ravi Menon is poised to lead Sobha Realty into its next chapter of success. His strategic vision and dedication to excellence make him the ideal leader to guide Sobha Realty towards continued growth and expansion.

Starting this new chapter in Sobha Realty, Ravi Menon will work hand in hand with Francis Alfred, Managing Director of Sobha Realty, to steer the company toward even greater achievements. Together, they represent a dynamic leadership duo that combines Ravi Menon’s strategic vision and decisive leadership with Francis Alfred’s operational excellence and deep expertise in real estate development.

Francis Alfred, Managing Director of Sobha Realty said: "As we embark on this exciting new chapter for Sobha Realty, I am honoured to work alongside Ravi Menon. His visionary leadership and deep commitment to excellence have been instrumental in shaping the company’s success. Together, we aim to continue to build on the strong foundation laid by PNC Menon by driving innovation and delivering the highest standards of quality that our customers expect. I am confident that with Ravi Menon’s guidance, Sobha Realty will reach even greater heights, further solidifying our position as a global leader in luxury real estate."

With a strong leadership team in place, Sobha Realty is poised to continue its trajectory of success, leveraging next-generation technologies and innovative business practices to seize new opportunities and deliver unparalleled value to stakeholders and customers alike.





