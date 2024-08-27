Shijiazhuang Ander Memorial Park By Youcai Pan Wins Silver In A' Architecture Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Shijiazhuang Ander Memorial Park

Youcai Pan's Innovative Cemetery Building Design Recognized for Excellence by International Jury

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of architecture design, has announced Shijiazhuang Ander Memorial Park by Youcai Pan as a Silver Winner in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of the cemetery building, which transforms traditional Chinese culture while creating a harmonious and peaceful landscape atmosphere.Shijiazhuang Ander Memorial Park's award-winning design showcases the potential for cemeteries to serve as both spiritual sanctuaries for the living and respectful tributes to the deceased. By focusing on landscaping, artistry, and personalization, the design offers a new perspective on the role of cemeteries in connecting emotions and fostering a symbiotic relationship between humans and nature. This innovative approach aligns with current trends in the architecture industry, emphasizing the importance of creating meaningful and impactful spaces.The design of Shijiazhuang Ander Memorial Park draws inspiration from the imagery of stars, nebulae, and the twenty-eight constellations, particularly the Big Dipper. The equilateral triangle, a stable and classic architectural element, becomes the core image embryo of the cloud mirror, creating a narrative scene that reflects traditional Chinese culture's view of the Big Dipper as the maker of the world's order and the center of all things. This unique blend of cultural symbolism and geometric design sets Shijiazhuang Ander Memorial Park apart as a truly exceptional work of architecture.Winning the Silver A' Design Award in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category is a significant achievement for Youcai Pan and the Archermit team. This recognition not only validates the excellence of their design but also serves as motivation to continue pushing the boundaries of architecture and creating spaces that positively impact society. As the pioneer and practitioner of the Imagist Theory of Architecture, Archermit is well-positioned to influence future trends and inspire other architects to explore the integration of contemporary design with local cultural elements.Shijiazhuang Ander Memorial Park was designed by Principal Architect Youcai Pan, Design Director Zhe Yang (Partner), Technical Director Renzhen Chen (Partner), and the Design Team consisting of Yaxian Zhao, Qinmei Hu, Rui Yang, Yuanjun Gou, Yuting Huang, Zixuan Liu, Zhiying Song, and Yutao Feng.Interested parties may learn more about Shijiazhuang Ander Memorial Park and its award-winning design at the following URL:About Youcai PanYoucai Pan is a principal architect from China and the founder of Archermit, a pioneering architecture firm established in Chengdu in 2015. As a practitioner of the Imagist Theory of Architecture, Youcai Pan strives to create multidimensional space experiences and poetic environments that evoke emotion and vitality. His designs prioritize the integration of contemporary elements with local Chinese architecture, aiming to create spiritual fields that both belong to and transcend the local context.About ArchermitArchermit, founded in Chengdu, China, in April 2015, is a pioneering architecture firm and the leading representative of the School of Imagist Architecture. The firm's core concept revolves around creating multidimensional space experiences and poetic environments that evoke emotion and vitality. Archermit pursues designs that symbiotically coexist with nature and the site, advocating for refined and full-process design exploration. The firm places great importance on integrating contemporary elements with local Chinese architecture, aiming to create spiritual fields that both belong to and transcend the local context. Archermit strives to balance design with traditional cultures, modern technology, social economy, and responsibility, aspiring to become a disseminator and creator of Chinese culture and civilization.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the field of Architecture, Building and Structure Design. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing architectural practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovative use of space, structural integrity, environmental impact, and social relevance. Winning the Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious achievement that showcases the designer's exceptional expertise, creativity, and commitment to pushing the boundaries of architecture and design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. With a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact the global community. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on an international stage, the A' Design Award not only honors creative minds but also promotes a global appreciation for the principles of good design, driving forward a cycle of inspiration and advancement. 