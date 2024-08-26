Stampede-Like Situation At Patna's ISKCON Temple During Janmashtami Festivities
(MENAFN- Live Mint) During Janmashtami celebration, stampede-like situation was witnessed in Bihar's capital, Patna. The incident took place at ISKCON Temple, reported ANI.
