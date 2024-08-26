Israel Receives 500 US Military Supply Planes Since October 2023

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Israel has received 500 US military since the beginning of the Israeli genocide against civilians in Gaza, according to a statement by the Israeli of Defence on Monday. It indicated that Israel received more than 50,000 tonnes of military equipment via 500 flights and 107 sea shipments.





At the same time, the Ministry of in Gaza announced that the Israeli committed two massacres against civilians during the past 24 hours, resulting in 30 dead and 66 wounded arriving at hospitals, raising the death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Strip since 7 October to 40,435 dead and 93,534 wounded.





Also on Monday, the Deir Al-Balah Municipality in the central Gaza Strip announced that the past 72 hours witnessed the forced displacement of 250,000 Palestinians and the exit of 25 shelters from service, in addition to the exit of several humanitarian service facilities and the only government hospital of Al-Aqsa Martyrs that is still operating in the southern Gaza Strip from service.





Regarding the ceasefire negotiations, an Egyptian security source told state media that Egypt“renewed its assurance to all concerned parties that it will not accept any Israeli presence at the Rafah crossing or the Philadelphi corridor.”





The source added that Cairo is mediating between the two parties to the conflict in Gaza in a manner“consistent with its national security and that preserves the rights of the brotherly Palestinian people,” stressing that the Egyptian security delegation is doing its utmost to achieve a degree of consensus between the two parties and is coordinating its efforts with partners in Qatar and the US.





On the ground, the Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, the military wing of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, said that it targeted Israeli occupation forces east of Deir al-Balah and in the village of al-Masdar, in the central Gaza Strip, with 60mm mortar shells and a rocket barrage. It added in a statement that the occupation forces deliberately fired artillery and smoke shells in the area to cover up the transfer of casualties among its ranks.





The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), announced the implementation of a tight ambush targeting an Israeli force that had taken refuge in a house with an anti-fortification“TPG” shell and another anti-personnel shell, and then the detonation of a tunnel eye that had been booby-trapped in advance on a force of five soldiers that had advanced to the location.





The brigades confirmed that the Israeli force had all been killed or wounded in the Al-Qarara area, northeast of the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.