Egypt, World Bank Discuss Cooperation In Human Development

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Deputy Prime and Minister of and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, met with Stefan Gimbert, Regional Director of the World for Egypt, Yemen, and Djibouti, along with his delegation. The Monday meeting focused on reviewing the implementation status of ongoing projects and exploring new cooperation opportunities in human development.

Minister Abdel Ghaffar emphasized the importance of international expertise in human development to maximize benefits. Discussions included cooperation on early childhood development, nutrition, education, and reducing school dropout rates. Additionally, they explored enhancing technical education in collaboration with relevant ministries and authorities.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the Ministry's spokesperson, highlighted that the meeting also covered advancing programs and services for the elderly and providing health support to irregular workers through the“Takaful and Karama” programme. The minister stressed the need for organized work mechanisms and regular meetings to monitor progress and address challenges promptly.

The two sides reviewed the progress of existing healthcare projects, including the provision of medical devices and supplies, and the enhancement of training courses to improve skills and efficiency. They also discussed intensifying vocational training in cooperation with the Ministry of Higher Education and forming a committee to develop human development strategies during the World Conference on Population, Health, and Development.

Furthermore, the meeting addressed cooperation with the World Bank to support vulnerable groups in climate change programs and enhance the health sector's role in climate change mitigation.