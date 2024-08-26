Chinese Campaign Blames US For Dhaka Regime Change

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The United States is accused by Chinese commentators of having initiated a“color revolution” that surfaced in Bangladesh when students rallied on the streets in the South Asian country in July.

Without providing any concrete evidence for the specific charge, Chinese pundits in a series of articles criticized the US government for having sponsored activists to promote ideology in Bangladesh over many years. They said such ideology has resulted in violent protests in the country.

They also claimed that the US is increasing its efforts to destabilize Belt and Road countries.

Their comments echoed a recently-published report from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs that criticized the US National Endowment for Democracy (NED) for instigating“color revolutions” in different places including Arabic countries, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Xinjiang and Tibet.

The Chinese pundits' campaign came ahead of US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's visit to Beijing from Tuesday to Thursday. It is expected that Sullivan will raise the issue of China's support of the Russian defense industry during his meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. This will mark the first visit by a US national security advisor since 2016.

Prior to this, the US Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) added more than 400 companies and individuals, including 42 Chinese firms, to its Entity List on August 23 and accused them of supplying electronic parts to Moscow.

The 'Bangladesh syndrome'

Shi Panqi, a columnist at Guancha, on August 21 published a commentary with the title“Will the Bangladesh syndrome spread across the Belt and Road countries?” saying that the US had played a crucial role in the regime change, which Shi termed a“color revolution,” in Bangladesh.

He said the Bangladesh syndrome was caused by an imbalance of political power among the family members of the country's founder, the opposition party, the military, the public and external forces. He warned that such a syndrome can be spread to Afghanistan, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal.