Majalis, Processions Mark Arbaeen In Kashmir

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Tens of thousands of people on Monday participated in majalis and took out processions to mark the Arbaeen (Chehlum) of martyrs of Karbala.

Arbaeen, (Arabic for forty) marks the end of forty day mourning period for the family of Prophet Muhammad (Pbuh) led by Imam Hussain who were brutally massacred in the deserts of Karbala after having refused to pledge allegiance to the corrupt and tyrannical Umayyad caliph, Yazid bin Muawya.

From early morning, devotees converged at various Imambargahs across Kashmir Valley, including Srinagar to attend Arbaeen majalis.

The largest gathering, reports said, was witnessed in Bemina in Srinagar outskirts wherein a large number of mourners commemorated the sacrifices of the noble family of holy Prophet (Pbuh).

On the occasion Agha Syed Hadi Musavi, president of Anjuman Sharie Shiayan delivered a sermon at the Imambargah Agha Syed Yusuf.

A big Zuljinah procession was taken out from Imambargah Budgam where Agha Syed Hassan al Musawi addressed the mourners at the end of a grand majlis.

In Sajjadabad Chattabal, Ittehadul Muslimeen president Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari delivered a sermon at the end of the day-long Majlis.

“The unparalleled battle of truth and falsehood that took place on the land of Karbala in the year 61 AH will live on forever and the world of humanity will have a spirit of perseverance against injustice.”

Large number of people visited Astana-Babul Hawaij, Imam Musa Kazim (A.S) here to have a glimpse of the rare manuscript of the holy Quran written by the 7th Imam during his imprisonment period.

Later a Zuljinah procession was taken out from the Bemina crossing which culminated at

in Sajjadabad Auqaf grounds.

Similar processions were also reported in, Zadibal and Hassanabad areas in Srinagar, while mourning processions were also carried out in Shilwat in Baramulla and Udina area of Bandipora district in north Kashmir.

While paying glowing tributes to the martyrs of Karbala, people were seen reciting traditional Kashmiri Nohas. Additionally, there were blood donation camps and food distribution stalls set up in several areas on the occasion.

At Zadibal, Srinagar, a large number of mourners from Srinagar and adjacent areas attended the Majlis. Later, a procession was taken out from Mohalla Syed Afzal to Imambargah Zadibal.

A large gathering was held at Zaildar Mohalla, Saida Kadal, where a procession was taken out that passed through different areas before culminating at Imam Bargah Hassanabad.

Reports of Arbaeen Majalis and processions have also been received from other parts of the Valley including Uri in North and Devasar in South Kashmir.

Hundreds Of Kashmiris Attend Arbaeen Pilgrimage At Karbala

Hundreds of Shia Muslims from Kashmir joined millions of other pilgrims from across the world for the Arbaeen pilgrimage, one of the largest religious gatherings globally.

The mourners, most of whom went in groups from Kashmir, participated in the rituals honoring the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions in the battle of Karbala.

For many Kashmiri pilgrims, the journey involved walking on foot from the holy city of Najaf to Karbala, a spiritual trek undertaken by millions of Shia Muslims each year.

According to local tour and travel operators, the number of Kashmiri pilgrims participating in Arbaeen has been steadily increasing,

Speaking to Kashmir Observer, Karrar Hussain, a tour operator based in Kashmir, said that this year, around twelve to fifteen groups of mourners from Kashmir attended the pilgrimage.

“Although the exact number of Kashmiri pilgrims is difficult to calculate, we are seeing a steady rise in participation each year. It's heartening to see this growth in devotion,” Karrar Hussain said.

In a first, two siblings from Kashmir Kumail Hussain Joo and his sister, who have settled in Kuwait set up a Sabeel - a cart serving free food and drinks to pilgrims - along the pilgrimage route. The Sabeel offered traditional Kashmiri tea, including Nun-Chai and Kehwa, which was warmly welcomed by fellow pilgrims.

The gesture resonated deeply with many Kashmiri pilgrims who expressed their surprise and excitement at seeing their traditional beverages being served during the holy journey.

“Good to see our Kashmiri brethren in service of our mourners” said Hakim Riyaz who posted a picture of them serving mourners.

As the growing number of Kashmiri pilgrims in Karbala continues to grow each year, pilgrims say it reflects the spiritual bond between the Kashmiri Shias and the sacred land of Karbala.