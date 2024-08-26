Culture Ministry's Nomas Center Holds Various Activities For Norway Trip Participants

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Nomas Center of the of Culture organised a number of events, training workshops, and cultural and exploratory trips as part of the programme of a trip to Norway organised by the ministry under the slogan "knowledge, literature and the company of majestic," to learn about the culture of other peoples and introduce Qatari culture and traditions.

The trip participants visited the Maritime Museum and viewed its exhibits. They participated in a training on maritime heritage. They also visited the Nobel Peace Center and benefited from a workshop on public speaking and speaking skills.

In a statement on Monday, Director of the Nomas Center Ghanem Abdulrahman Al Kuwari said that a number of things were taken into consideration in the trip programme, including organising time to be comprehensive, diverse, and purposeful, including presenting workshops in various heritage and educational fields, noting that the participants lived an experience full of fun and adventure.

Nomas Center contributes to the development of children and youth by investing their free time in learning and practicing various activities related to heritage, authentic customs, and traditions, within the message and vision of the Ministry of Culture to enhance the national identity of children, discover and develop their talents, and encourage teamwork through trips, courses, and training workshops.