Pres. Of European Council To Tour Gulf Region Ahead Of EU-GCC Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 26 (KUNA) -- The President of the European Council Charles Michel will visit the Arabian Gulf region on August 27-29, the European Council of the European Union (EU) said Monday.

According to a press release, the "President will hold consultations regarding the first-ever Summit between the European Union (EU) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) taking place on 16 October 2024 in Brussels, as well as on a broad range of issues, from the crisis in the Middle East to Russia's war against Ukraine, and all relevant aspects of bilateral cooperation."

The statement noted "while visiting Doha, the President will meet with Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, as the current rotating Presidency of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The President will meet in Riyadh with Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," the statement said.

"While in Riyadh, the President will also meet with Jasem Al Budaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Going forward, the President will continue engaging with the other members of the Gulf Cooperation Council as part of the preparations for the upcoming Summit," the statement noted.

"As relations between the European Union and the Gulf Cooperation Council have grown significantly in recent years, the EU-GCC Summit will be an opportunity for the Leaders of the EU and the Gulf Cooperation Council to confirm their joint commitment to work together in many spheres of their cooperation to further build a partnership based on sustainable prosperity and stability for both sides," the statement concluded. (end)

