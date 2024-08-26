Westar Academy Announces New Open-Enrollment Course On Early Christian Identity Early Bird Pricing Available

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Join us for this Open Enrollment Course with renowned scholars Drs. Erin Vearncombe and Bernard Brandon Scott.

Fighting for Christian Identity: The Role of Women

- Dr. Celene LillieTEMECULA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Westar Academy is excited to announce the launch of a new open-enrollment course, "Fighting for Christian Identity: The Role of Women ." This course, led by renowned scholars Dr. Erin Vearncombe and Dr. Brandon Scott, will delve into the complex and often overlooked role of women in early Jesus groups.In this course, participants will explore how gender was used to shape the identities of early Jesus groups and the voices that challenged patriarchal norms. Through engaging lectures, discussions, and readings, Dr. Vearncombe and Dr. Scott will guide students in understanding the historical and cultural context of women in the early Christian movement."We are thrilled to offer this course at Westar Academy," says Academy Dean Celene Lillie. "It is crucial to understand the role of women in shaping the early Christian movement and how their voices continue to challenge and inspire us today."The course will run for six weeks, starting on September 15th, and will be held online for the convenience of participants. Recordings of each session will be supplied to participants after each class session.Early bird pricing is available until September 1st, so interested individuals are encouraged to register soon to take advantage of the discounted rate. To register and learn more about the course .Don't miss this opportunity to deepen your understanding of the role of women in early Christianity and engage in meaningful discussions with fellow students. Join us at Westar Academy for this compelling course and discover the powerful impact of women in shaping Christian identity.Join Dr. Erin Vearncombe and Dr. Brandon Scott for a compelling course on Tuesdays, 7:00-8:30pm ET, from September 10 to October 15, 2024.. Members: $129 (after September 1st: $149). Non-Members: $179 (after September 1st: $199)If you require a scholarship or have questions please reach out to Dean Celene Lillie at ... .

