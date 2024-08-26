Barcelona To Wear Special Shirts To Celebrate Drake In El-Clasico

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Barcelona will celebrate Drake becoming the first artist to surpass 50 billion streams on Spotify by wearing a special shirt against on Sunday.

The La giants are sponsored by Spotify but will replace the streaming service's logo with the OVO owl logo of the Canadian for El Clasico.

It is part of and Spotify's strategic aim to“bring and together”.

“This doesn't feel real but it is,” 35-year-old Drake said on

Instagram .

Xavi's side will wear the special shirts with the four-time Grammy Award winner's brand logo during the match, but for the warm-up will wear shirts depicting the Spotify logo on the front and 'Drake 50' on the back.

“Our alliance with Spotify goes beyond a mere commercial relationship. It is a strategic relationship through which we seek to bring together two worlds that can arouse emotion – namely music and football,” said Juli Guiu, Barcelona's marketing vice-president.

“This initiative is another example of this desire and the innovative spirit of our collaboration.

“For the first time in our history, we are replacing the name of our main sponsor on the front of the jersey with an internationally acclaimed artist, Drake.

“This initiative shows our potential to become a unique platform to offer experiences that help bring us closer to our fans while reaching out to new audiences around the world.”

