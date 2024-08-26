AFU Shoots Down 102 Russian Missiles And 99 Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the Russian attack on August 26, the Air Force shot down 102 Russian missiles and 99 drones out of 127 missiles and 109 UAVs launched.

According to Ukrinform, the relevant information was published on the Telegram of the Air Force of Ukraine.

“In total, 201 air targets were shot down as a result of the air battle - 102 missiles and 99 attack UAVs:

- 1 Kh-47M2“Kinzhal” aerial ballistic missile;

- 1 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile;

- 1 Kh-22 missile;

- 99 Kh-101,“Kalibr” cruise missiles, and X-59/69 guided missiles;

- 99 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs,” the statement said.

In addition, several UAVs were lost on the territory of Ukraine, and two more crossed the state border with the Republic of Belarus.

All available weapons and equipment were used to repel the air attack: aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops of the Air Force, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and electronic warfare units.

The Russian combined strike was aimed at Ukraine's critical infrastructure, in particular at the country's fuel and energy sector. Various types of air-, land-, and sea-launched missiles were used.

In total, the Air Force's radio engineering troops detected 127 missiles and 109 attack UAVs:

- 3 Kh-47M2“Kinzhal” aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Ryazan and Lipetsk regions (Russia)

- 6“Iskander-M”/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Kursk and Voronezh regions - Russian Federation and from Crimea;

- 77 Kh-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS aircraft from the airspace of Volgograd region and the Caspian Sea region;

- 28 Kalibr cruise missiles from surface/underwater carriers in the eastern part of the Black Sea;

- 3 X-22 cruise missiles from the airspace of Voronezh region - Russian Federation

- 10 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided missiles from Su-57 and Su-34 aircraft from the airspace of Belgorod region and from the area of Mariupol;

- 109 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs - launch areas of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, Yeysk - Russia, and Chauda - Crimea.

As a reminder, on Monday, August 26, a Russian missile attack in Ukraine killed 5 people and injured 47. Energy facilities were damaged in several regions.