Jana Small Finance Bank Sweeps 4 Awards At ICC Emerging Asia Banking Conclave

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Jana Small Finance has once again cemented its status as a frontrunner in the Indian industry. The bank's commitment to excellence and innovation was recognized at the prestigious 2nd ICC Emerging Asia Banking Conclave & Awards, where it clinched four coveted awards .



4 Awards won by Jana Small Finance Bank at 2nd ICC Emerging Asia Banking Conclave & Awards



Jana Small Finance Bank was honoured with the titles of Best Small Finance Bank, India, Best Performance on Profitability (Runners-up), Best Performance on Asset Quality, and Best Performance on Risk Managemen t. This quadruple win underscores the bank's exceptional performance across key metrics and its dedication to providing innovative financial solutions.



Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Ajay Kanwal, MD and CEO of Jana Small Finance Bank , said, "We are thrilled to receive these awards, which validate our team's hard work and dedication. On behalf of our 22,000+ strong employee base, I would like to thank ICC for conferring us with these awards. Such felicitations motivate us to work harder for aspirational India. Our success is a testament to the trust and support of our customers, stakeholders, and employees. We are committed to continuing our journey of innovation and growth."



The awards ceremony was attended by Mr.

Gopal Tripathi, Head - Treasury and Capital Markets. Jana Small Finance Bank's continued success is a testament to its unwavering focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences and driving positive change in the financial landscape.



About Jana Small Finance Bank

Jana Small Finance Bank, a scheduled commercial bank, is the 4th largest Small Finance Bank in India with an experience of over 16 years in lending and serving more than 12 million customers. The Bank was launched in March 2018, is a solid combination of a digital institution and national presence across 22 states and 2 union territories, spread across 808 branches. From its origin of being a NBFC-MFI, the bank has transformed steadily over the years, leading to 60% of its lending book being secured, mostly backed by mortgages. The Bank has created a fast growing retail deposit franchise with a strong brand presence and high standards of customer service. The bank's management team has an average experience of 24 years with a reputed and well-rounded Board.



We have been awarded the National Best Employer and Dream company to work For By World HRD Congress 2023. Additionally, we were also recognized as Best Data Quality Award By TransUnion CIBIL in 2023 and Best Fintech & DPI Adoption by IBA (Indian Banking Association) in 2023. Furthermore, in the year 2024 we were awarded with Regional Winners: Asia by IBS Intelligence.



For more details, please visit - .