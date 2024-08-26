ISESCO, Palestine Discuss Documenting Destruction Of Palestinian Heritage, Archaeological Sites Due To Israeli Aggression

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Rabat: Director-General of the Islamic World Education, Science and Culture Organization (ISESCO), Dr. Salim bin Mohammed Al-Malik and Palestinian of Culture Imad Hamdan, discussed means to enhance cooperation between the two sides in the cultural fields.

Al-Malik and Hamdan discussed during their meeting on Monday at ISESCO headquarters in the Moroccan capital, Rabat, a number of programs and projects proposed to be implemented during the coming period in the fields of preserving and valuing heritage, training workers in the field, and inaugurating the ISESCO Research Chair at a Palestinian university.

They also discussed the possibility of sending a delegation from the ISESCO to prepare a detailed report documenting the extent of destruction inflicted on Palestinian heritage and archaeological sites due to the brutal Israeli aggression.

Dr. Al-Malik affirmed the ISESCO's firm and historical position in support of the State of Palestine in the fields of education, science and culture, expressing the organisation's full readiness to provide all forms of support and assistance to strengthen Palestinian cultural, heritage and educational institutions.

For his part, the Palestinian Minister of Culture expressed his aspiration to raise the level of cooperation during the coming period, especially in light of the celebration of the city of Hebron as the Capital of Culture in the Islamic World 2026.

