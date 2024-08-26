Brink: U.S. Will Continue To Support Ukraine's Ability To Defend Itself Against Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Following Russia's massive attack on Ukraine, the United States called for remembering that it was Russia that started this war two and a half years ago.

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said this in a post on the social X , Ukrinform reports.

“Today, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine of over 100 missiles and 100 drones, killing civilians and targeting the grid. We must remember Russia started this war 2.5 years ago. We will continue to support Ukraine's ability to defend itself against this brutal full-scale invasion,” she wrote.

Borrell again calls for lifting restrictions on use of Western weapons after Russia's attack on Ukraine

As reported by Ukrinform, on Monday, August 26, Russia fired more than 100 missiles and about 100 Shahed drones at Ukraine. Explosions were heard almost all over Ukraine amid the air raid alert. Seven people were killed and 30 others were injured, according to the State Emergency Service.