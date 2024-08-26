Uruguay Embassy In Doha Marks 199Th Independence Anniversary

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Embassy of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay in Qatar marked the 199th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence with a commemorative ceremony.

The event was attended by several high-ranking officials, ambassadors, and members of the corps accredited to the State of Qatar.

In his speech, Ambassador of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay to Qatar HE Marcelo Esteban Gerona Morales lauded Qatar's significant role in both regional and international arenas. He provided an overview of Uruguay's journey to independence, underscoring the nation's achievements as a full democracy with a stable economy.

His Excellency also extended his gratitude to the State of Qatar for its continuous efforts to strengthen friendly relations with Uruguay and to foster deeper cooperation across various sectors.