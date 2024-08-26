Man Injured In Russian Drone Attack In Kherson Dies In Hospital
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man injured in a Russian drone attack on a car in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson has died in hospital.
Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“A 67-year-old man who was taken to the hospital in serious condition following an enemy drone attack died,” Mrochko said.
As Ukrinform reported, a couple was injured as a Russian drone struck their car in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.
