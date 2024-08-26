عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Man Injured In Russian Drone Attack In Kherson Dies In Hospital

Man Injured In Russian Drone Attack In Kherson Dies In Hospital


8/26/2024 7:21:18 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man injured in a Russian drone attack on a car in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson has died in hospital.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“A 67-year-old man who was taken to the hospital in serious condition following an enemy drone attack died,” Mrochko said.

Read also: Russian troops kill one and wound nine residents of Dnipropetrovsk region in one day

As Ukrinform reported, a couple was injured as a Russian drone struck their car in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.

MENAFN26082024000193011044ID1108603249


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search