Shmyhal Discusses Consequences Of Russian Air Attack With US Special Representative For Ukraine's Economic Recovery

“Had a conversation with the Deputy Secretary of State, the acting U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Richard Verma. Briefed him about the damage to civilian infrastructure caused by today's massive Russian attack. We talked about urgent energy needs, long-term projects, war risk insurance, the importance of fully seizing frozen Russian assets and providing resources to support Ukraine,” the report says.

Shmyhal stressed that financial assistance from the United States is very important for Ukraine. Part of it goes to support the energy sector.

According to him, Ukraine is currently preparing for a difficult heating season, so it needs more equipment from partners to build a decentralised energy system.

During the conversation, Shmyhal also stressed the importance of complete confiscation of the frozen Russian assets and channelling resources to support Ukraine. He urged the partners to speed up their work in this area.

The parties also discussed long-term projects and war risk insurance.

As reported, on August 26, a large-scale Russian missile attack on Ukraine killed seven people and injured 47 others. Damage to energy facilities was reported in several regions. In total, the air alert lasted 7 hours and 46 minutes.

