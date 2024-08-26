ARMA Transfers UAH 781.4M To State Budget In July 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last month Ukraine's state budget received UAH 781.4 million from the Ukrainian Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA).

The relevant statement was made by Member of the Ukrainian Parliament Yaroslav Zhelezniak on Telegram , referring to the ARMA's monthly performance analysis, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In July 2024, the ARMA transferred UAH 781.4 million to the state budget, which is the highest amount in the agency's eight-year history,” the report states.

Zhelezniak mentioned that last month the ARMA completed the transfer of the seized assets of the Mezhyhirya Residence to the state-owned monument park. Therefore, after 10 years since the park was opened for visitors, proceeds from the sale of tickets and other services on the park's territory will go to the state budget.

During the audit of the movable property of the Mezhyhirya Residence, more than 500 objects were discovered, which had not been previously documented, such as works of art, icons, bas-reliefs, chandeliers, and other valuable items.

A reminder that, since the Mezhyhirya monument park was transferred into state ownership, Ukraine's state budget had received UAH 2.1 million.