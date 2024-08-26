Canada Condemns Another Massive Russian Attack On Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Canada strongly condemns Russia's air attack on civilian targets across Ukraine on August 26, Canadian Foreign Melanie Joly stated.

“Canada strongly condemns the Russian against Ukraine this morning. Once again, has targeted civilian infrastructure in Kyiv in an attempt to deprive innocent civilians of electricity & heating ahead of the winter - when they need it most. We stand with Ukraine,” she wrote on social X .

As reported by Ukrinform, on Monday, August 26, Russia fired at least 127 missiles and 109 drones at Ukraine. Explosions were heard almost all over Ukraine amid the air raid alert. The Russian air attack killed seven people and injured 47 others. Damage to energy facilities was reported in several regions.