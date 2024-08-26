Egypt forms joint committee to enhance investment opportunities, update national investment map

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Hossam Heiba, CEO of the General Authority for and Free Zones (GAFI), met with Khaled Abdel Aal, Governor of Qena, and representatives from all Egyptian governorates to discuss nationwide investment opportunities. The meeting aimed to explore ways to study, prepare, and promote these opportunities through the formation of a permanent joint committee. This committee will be responsible for updating Egypt's investment map to include available investment opportunities and prepared lands suitable for various investment purposes.









Heiba announced that GAFI is offering its technical and promotional resources to the governorates to attract and encourage investors. The Authority will also organize promotional tours for several foreign delegations to explore investment opportunities in the governorates. These tours will be conducted in collaboration with local representatives and investors' associations, who are best positioned to promote investment in their regions and understand the specific investment needs of each governorate.

He emphasized that President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, in his first meeting with the new governors, highlighted the importance of attracting investments to the governorates. He stressed the need for cooperation among all state entities throughout the investment process, from preparing investment opportunities to ensuring the sustainability and stability of investment projects without any obstacles or disputes.

Heiba noted that Egypt's investment map currently features 1,252 investment opportunities offered by various government entities. The map also includes projects proposed by private companies. GAFI is striving to increase the number of opportunities listed to better reflect the real investment prospects available. He stressed the need for greater effort and collaboration with the governorates to multiply investment opportunities in Egypt and make them easily accessible to both local and foreign investors.