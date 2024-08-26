Founders Of Spacious Skies Campgrounds Start Franchise Company: Rainbow Snow Stands Sell Shaved Ice With Chill Vibe

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Arco Iris is easy to move.

Shaved Ice comes in many flavors and colors.

The Rasmussens purchased three vintage units.

BERNARDSVILLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Eric and Ali Rasmussen, founders of Spacious Skies Campgrounds, a collection of 15 RV and glamping campgrounds in the East, have announced their latest entrepreneurial venture: Rainbow Snow .Rainbow Snow is also the name of the venture's primary product: a variety of colorful, sweet shaved-ice treats sold from striking, visually pleasing spherical trailers with a bold rainbow theme. The wholesome tagline of the new company is“Peace, Love and Rainbow Snow – Your Chill Vibes from the Shaved Ice Side.”The franchises are available in 35 states. Franchise owners receive small easy-to-pull food carts that hold all the equipment needed to serve rainbow-themed shaved-ice treats at farmers markets, festivals, block parties, corporate events and other gatherings.Franchises are available for an initial fee of $25,000 with a total investment ranging from $99,000 to $123,000. Franchisees receive a turnkey operation, initial training, ongoing guidance and a protected territory, and will contribute to the typical dues to common brand funds that support national efforts. Turnaround time from agreement to operation is 60-90 days.Each unit is called an Arco Iris (or just Arco), derived from the Spanish word“arcoíris,” meaning rainbow. The Rasmussens designed the franchise opportunity with an eye on offering a flexible business model, timeless brand appeal, high margins, a tech-forward business system and low-impact operations.The idea for the Rainbow Snow franchise stems from Eric Rasmussen's fond memories of a colorful, rainbow-themed shaved ice stand in his hometown of Sioux City, Iowa's Morningside neighborhood. The stand is fabled to be one of 12 produced in the late 1970s/early 1980s, originally for use by disc jockeys, with the front and back of the stands shaped like vinyl records. Later, some of the mobile stands were converted into shaved-ice kiosks with the top halves of the“record” painted to look like rainbows.When the Sioux City business and physical units became available in 2023, the Rasmussens purchased them. Eric, with their three young children, adventured out and towed one of the trailers across the country back to their home in New Jersey. It is this trailer that has served as the testing ground for the build-out of the new and improved Arco that future franchisees will come to know. The Rasmussens continue to manage the operations of the stationary stand in Sioux City.Both Ali and Eric Rasmussen have extensive backgrounds in real estate, capital markets, branding, design, marketing and talent recruitment. They founded Spacious Skies Campgrounds in 2021, and have grown the collection of campgrounds to 15 locations throughout the East, from Maine in the north to Georgia in the south. The campgrounds emphasize inclusivity and fun for everyone, and the campgrounds have partnered with organizations such as Black Folks Camp Too to help ensure all guests feel invited and welcomed.“Growing up, summers in my neighborhood were defined by simple childhood freedoms: bike rides between friends' houses, pick-up games of baseball, and colorful shaved ice from Rainbow Snow,” said Eric Rasmussen.“Those memories have stuck with me ever since, and when the business became available last year, it seemed like just the right opportunity to revisit those simple times.”Eric Rasmussen indicated that the early responses from potential franchisees suggest that he and Ali are not the only ones with nostalgia for those kinds of simple childhood moments.“It is clear there are many other entrepreneurs yearning for a simple business model and a charming, happy product, and we believe that is precisely what Rainbow Snow can deliver.”More information is available at . Potential franchisees are encouraged to go to /franchise/ for details and to begin the initial process of joining the organization.

