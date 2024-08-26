Over 7,000 Attendees Expected To Attend Dōterra Annual Convention

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The four-day is expected to generate over $9M in revenue for Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown is on for the annual dōTERRA convention, taking place September 18-21 at the Calvin L. Rampton Salt Palace Convention Center and Delta Center. Over 7,000 Wellness Advocates and customers are expected to attend the annual convention in downtown Salt Lake City in mid-September. Attendees will generate more than $9* million in direct visitor spending while in Salt Lake.

“This year's convention theme is Reclaim,” announced Kirk Jowers, CEO of dōTERRA.“We hope this theme will inspire all to reclaim their health and wellness."

Over 7,000 Wellness Advocates and customers are expected to attend the annual convention in downtown Salt Lake City in mid-September.

Continue Reading

"This year's convention theme is Reclaim," announced Kirk Jowers, CEO of dōTERRA. "We hope this theme will inspire all to reclaim their health and wellness. With the unveiling of new products, our industry leading science-based research on essential oils, phenomenal speakers including Lindsay Vonn, and reconnecting with our dōTERRA community, we know this year will be epic. Thanks to Salt Lake City, which makes this massive event possible every year. The gorgeous backdrop, incredible amenities, and outdoor activities offered here make the convention a much-anticipated annual destination for all!"

Events will include an essential oil symposium, interactive general sessions, a recognition gala, and the debut of several new products, including improvements to old favorites. Guests will be immersed in the dōTERRA Experience where you can touch, smell, and interact with doTERRA's high quality essential oils. Plus, attendees can take advantage of our unique speaking platform called TERRAtalks (think TEDtalk), 45-minute sessions proven to inspire and educate on a multitude of topics that support the small business owner.

"Each year, we eagerly anticipate doTERRA and their attendees returning to the Salt Palace. We admire their health and wellness focused programming, are excited to see the new products, and hear from inspirational leaders," said Kaitlin Eskelson, president & CEO of Visit Salt Lake. "The energy in the building is incredible. We thank them for their long-term partnership with us in Salt Lake County."

To purchase tickets or for more information about the convention schedule, flights, and hotels, visit href="" rel="nofollow" dōterr .

* Total visitor spending figures are based on surveys of convention delegates conducted by the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah. Surveys conducted by the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute over the last five years indicate the average delegate spends $1131 while attending a convention in Salt Lake.

About Visit Salt Lake

Visit Salt Lake is a private, non-profit corporation responsible for the promotion of Salt Lake as a convention and travel destination. In partnership with Salt Lake County, Visit Salt Lake improves the area economy by attracting and providing support to conventions, sports events, leisure travelers and visitors with a strong commitment to sustainability and stewardship of the area's natural environment. Through its sales and marketing programs, Visit Salt Lake's impact on Salt Lake's annual $5.4 billion visitor economy equates to nearly $1,800 in tax relief for each household within Salt Lake County. For more information on all that Salt Lake has to offer, go to .

About dōTERRA

doTERRA International is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the global aromatherapy and essential oils market. dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures, and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to over 10 million Wellness Advocates and customers. dōTERRA is committed to maintaining the highest levels of quality, purity, and sustainability, partnering with local growers around the world through its industry-leading Cō-Impact Sourcing® model. Like and follow dōTERRA on Facebook and Instagram and learn more at href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">̄TERR .

SOURCE doTERRA International, LLC