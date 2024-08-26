Spinner Ehsan Khan, Who Once Dismissed Dhoni, Babar Azam, Makes History For Hong Kong

(MENAFN- IANS) Kuala Lumpur, Aug 26 (IANS) Seasoned Hong Kong spinner Ehsan Khan, who once dismissed Indian legend M.S Dhoni and current Pakistan captain Babar Azam in the Asia Cup, on Monday became the first bowler from his country to pick up 100 wickets in T20Is, making history for the Associate Member.

Ehsan Khan achieved the feat during a match while claiming 4-28 against hosts Malaysia in the ongoing Malaysia Tri-Nation T20 Cup being played at the Selangor Turf Club in the Malaysian capital.

The veteran off-break bowler finished with figures of 4-0-28-4 and helped Hong Kong beat Malaysia by seven runs in Match No.6 of the tournament. According to reports, the 39-year-old Ehsan reached the 101 wickets milestone in 70 innings of 71 matches with 4-22 being his best bowling effort.

After Hong Kong managed to score a modest 153/6 in 20 overs, Ehsan got into the act and finished with figures of 4-0-28-4 to help them restrict Malaysia to 146/7 in their 20 overs.

Ehsan came into prominence in the 2018 Asia Cup when he dismissed Dhoni for a duck in Dubai, but Hong Kong lost the match by 26 runs. In that same match, Ehsan also got the wicket of Rohit Sharma, who led India to the T20 World Cup title earlier this year.

In the same tournament, Ehsan Khan dismissed the likes of Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam during a match against Pakistan. Ehsan also accounted for Babar's wicket in the 2022 Asia Cup match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Hong Kong Cricket on Monday congratulated Ehsan Khan for his historic achievement with messages through their social media handles. "100 T20I wickets for the inspirational Ehsan Khan!!️ Congratulations on such a legendary achievement! " Hong Kong Cricket said on its posts on Instagram and X, formerly Twitter.