RSW/US Releases 2024 Mid-Year Progress Report Highlighting Positive Industry Trends

This is the RSW/US 2024 Mid Year Progress Report (Agency and Marketer New Business Sentiments), a follow up to our January 2024 New Year Outlook Report. RSW/US is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, with experts in lead generation, targeted prospect list building, and content creation driving our ad agency business development programs.

The report offers crucial insights into agency and marketer business performance, revealing predominantly positive trends for the first half of the year.

Key Findings:



Agency Performance: 62% of agencies reported improved business in the first half of 2024 compared to 2023, with sales pipelines and new client acquisitions trending upward.

Marketer Performance: 41% of marketers noted business improvement, while 21% maintained stability. However, 38% experienced slight declines, indicating varied economic impacts across sectors. Future Outlook: 66% of agencies expect further improvement in the latter half of 2024, with 52% of marketers sharing this optimism, driven by tempered yet increasing economic confidence and strategic business adjustments.

Key Trends:

: Agencies are seeing stronger sales pipelines, reflecting a positive start to the year.: Niche-focused agencies report success, highlighting the importance of targeted expertise.: While activity increased, a mix of project sizes and cautious client spending persists.

Despite ongoing challenges like slower deal closures, the overall outlook remains positive.

Agencies are encouraged to adapt and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

