Gravel pit collapses in Zambia, killing 8 workers

(MENAFN) On Sunday, a tragic mining accident occurred in Zambia when a gravel pit collapsed about 45 kilometers (28 miles) east of the capital, Lusaka. The collapse happened while a tipper truck was in the process of loading gravel, causing a significant portion of the pit to cave in. As a result, an unknown number of male loaders were trapped beneath the debris. Police confirmed that eight bodies have been recovered so far, but there are concerns that additional workers might still be trapped under the rubble.



The truck driver, who was partially buried in the collapse but later rescued and hospitalized, estimated that at least nine men were present near his lorry at the time of the incident. The rescue teams have been working around the clock to recover those affected, but the operation has faced significant challenges due to the difficult conditions at the site. As a result, the rescue efforts were temporarily halted for the day, with plans to resume the operation at first light on Monday.



Police spokesman Rae Hamoonga indicated that the rescue teams have been putting in extensive effort to address the situation, but the complexity of the collapse has made the recovery process slow and challenging. The temporary suspension of the rescue operation underscores the difficulties faced in reaching those still potentially trapped.



Zambia, a country known for its extensive mining industry, frequently experiences fatal accidents in the sector. This incident follows a similar tragedy in December 2023, when nearly 30 miners lost their lives due to a mine collapse caused by a mudslide resulting from heavy rains in the northern part of the country. The high frequency of such accidents highlights ongoing safety concerns within the mining industry in Zambia.

