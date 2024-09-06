(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against CAE, ("PDD Holdings" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: PDD ) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shareholders who purchased shares of PDD during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointments.



CASE DETAILS: The Complaint alleges that PDD Holdings made false and misleading statements to the market about whether their applications included malware allowing private messages to be read by third parties, among other serious problems for users. PDD Holdings had no enforcement method to stop goods produced by forced labor from being sold on its platforms including Temu.

