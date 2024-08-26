Lachin City Day Bursts With Vibrant Events

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On August 26, Lachin City celebrates its inaugural City Day with
a ceremonial opening held at Flag Square, Azernews
reports.
The event was organized by the Special Representation of the
Culture Ministry and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in
Lachin district with the support of the Baku Abadlig Service
LLC.
First, the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was
played by the Military Orchestra of the Defense Ministry.
Special Representative of the President in Lachin district Masim
Mammadov welcomed the guests of the event.
The ceremony was attended by various officials, renowned
cultural figures and numerous guests, alongside the people of
Lachin who returned to their homeland.
Lachin City Day is set to be vividly painted with purple hues,
symbolizing the enchanting and rich natural landscape of Lachin
district.
The festivities commemorate the second anniversary of the city's
revival and are designed to create lasting memories not only for
the residents of Lachin but for all Azerbaijani people.
The holiday program features a variety of colorful activities
along the picturesque terrace of the city.
Throughout the day, visitors can participate in master on
traditional folk arts, including network creation, mat-making,
ceramics, and coppersmithing.
Moreover, visitors can also enjoy art exhibition "Lachin is
mine" and the photo exhibition "Wings of Time - Lachin", both
taking place at Lachin Cinema.
The celebration will continue with Can Lachin Fair, highlighting
the unique flavors of Lachin's culinary heritage.
Poetry enthusiasts are invited to take part in poetry hour
reflection the spirit of the mountains.
Furthermore, a variety of fun-filled activities for children
will be organized along the banks of the Hekari River, including
kite flying, mask-making, balloon games and face art.
Note that August 26 was officially recognized as Lachin City Day
last year, marking a new event in Azerbaijan's calendar of
significant days.
Lachin City Day was established by President Ilham Aliyev's
decree "On the establishment of city days in the liberated
territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan", dated on July 31,
2023.
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
