(MENAFN) Godrich Gardee, the former secretary-general of South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party, has strongly advocated for a reduction in Western influence in African affairs, arguing that external intervention often exacerbates rather than resolves conflicts on the continent. In a recent interview with RT, Gardee expressed his concerns about the detrimental impact of Western interventions, citing the 2011 NATO-led operation in Libya as a prime example.



Originally framed as a humanitarian mission with the intent of protecting civilians and ousting a repressive regime, the intervention in Libya has, according to Gardee, left the country in a state of disarray. “It is possible to achieve peace and sustainable development in Libya if the Western powers would withdraw and allow the people of Africa, and particularly the African Union (AU), to address their own issues,” Gardee asserted. He criticized the intervention for destabilizing Libya and worsening the situation in the region.



Gardee also highlighted a broader issue he believes underpins many of Africa’s conflicts: the struggle over the continent’s vast mineral and natural resources. He contended that external actors, particularly Western nations, have a vested interest in Africa's resources—such as oil, gas, coal, gold, and uranium—which fuels their involvement in regional conflicts. “In every conflict found in Africa, it is essentially a battle for resources. The West desires these resources for their own benefit and profit,” Gardee argued.



By emphasizing the need for Africa to manage its own affairs without external interference, Gardee advocates for a shift towards self-determination and local resolution of conflicts. This stance reflects a growing sentiment among some African leaders and activists who call for a reevaluation of Western roles in African issues and a greater focus on empowering African institutions to address and resolve their own challenges.

