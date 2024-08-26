Iqiyi's New VR Location-Based Entertainment Well-Received In Macao

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Expanding Successful VR Adaptations of iQIYI's Popular IP from 'Love Between Fairy and Devil'

BEIJING, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 23, iQIYI, China's leading entertainment service, announced that its latest VR immersive theater at Galaxy Macau received positive customer feedback following its debut earlier this month, further enriching its portfolio of location-based entertainment experiences. Adapted from the popular fantasy series Love Between Fairy and Devil, this project showcases the commercial potential of the company's premium IP while offering users an exciting journey that deepens their connection to the content.

Building on iQIYI's successful VR adaptions, this highly anticipated project follows the successful adaptations of blockbuster IPs like Strange Tales of Tang Dynasty 2: To the West and Luoyang. Both have consistently topped VR sales charts in Shanghai and Xi'an, according to Dianping, China's leading review and rating platform. Notably, the VR adaptation of Strange Tales of Tang Dynasty 2: To the West gained rapid popularity after its Beijing launch this summer, quickly achieving second place in local VR experience sales.

VR Brings Culture to Life

To create an unparalleled sense of immersion, the latest VR project incorporates cutting-edge technology, including interactive gesture control, flight motion simulators, and artificial intelligence. Players will solve intriguing puzzles and step into the roles of characters from the drama, experiencing a visually stunning world that faithfully replicates the original series as captivating storylines unfold.

This immersive experience is further enhanced by a variety of engaging activities at the newly opened 'Love Between Fairy and Devil' VR Immersive Experience Center at Galaxy Macau. Visitors can explore a dress-up zone featuring stunning Hanfu (Chinese traditional clothing) costumes and large-scale photo spots designed to recreate iconic scenes from the drama. The venue also includes themed food stalls, souvenir shops, and cultural activities during traditional festivals like the Mid-Autumn Festival.

At the opening ceremony, Hang ZHANG, Senior Vice President of iQIYI, shared, "This project represents the latest advancement in immersive experience offerings developed by iQIYI over the past year. Through our collaboration with Galaxy Macau, we aim to provide an extraordinary experience for visitors in the Greater Bay Area, enhancing cultural tourism."

Following its debut in Macao, the project is set to expand to various cities across China by the end of 2024, including Shanghai, Hefei, and Shenzhen.

Kevin KELLEY, Chief Operating Officer of Galaxy Entertainment Group, highlighted the rich cultural aesthetics featured in this latest experience: "This new offering is not only a technological innovation but also a key initiative to introduce visitors to traditional Chinese culture. We hope this VR project will become a new cultural and tourist landmark in Macao."

Unleashing IP value for growth

Continuing to leverage its valuable IP, iQIYI has been exploring new revenue streams beyond membership and ads, such as IP derivatives and offline experiences, as exemplified by the recent record-high franchising performance of the iQIYI original drama Fox Spirit Matchmaker: Red-Moon Pact and the company's offline parent-child theme park iQIYI QiBubble Space in Beijing.

Looking ahead, iQIYI remains committed to leveraging innovative technology to adapt its premium IP into diverse formats, enabling viewers to experience their favorite content in more engaging ways. By continually developing online and offline experiences based on its IP, the company aims to capitalize on the growing trend of immersive entertainment, extending the influence of its premium content and driving commercial value.

