Women’S Safety, Ladki Bahin Yojana Should Not Be Interlinked: Aditi Tatkare

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) The Mahayuti is betting big on the Ladki Bahin scheme in the run up to the forthcoming Assembly elections. In an exclusive interview with IANS, for Women and Child Development, Aditi Tatkare explained its implementation and challenges in the wake of the Badlapur sexual abuse case.

Q: After the Badlapur sexual abuse case, the Opposition is slamming the Maharashtra government over the Ladki Bahin scheme's publicity and rallies and they are demanding safety and security for women. Any comments?

A: The Badlapur crime is a gruesome attack on two toddlers and must be condemned by all. The state is committed to take all the necessary steps for women's safety and security. Women's safety and the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana should not be interlinked. While the safety of women is of utmost importance, so are policies and schemes undertaken for women empowerment.

The Ladki Bahin scheme aims at providing financial aid to the underprivileged women of the state. This financial aid will further empower them in their lives. Hence it is wrong to compare both.

The Women and Child Development Department has decided that necessary measures should be taken to prevent incidents of sexual abuse of children by making unannounced visits to schools and connect with students through the Child Welfare Committee, District Child Protection Cell and Task Force.

Curriculum should be prepared regarding 'good touch' and 'bad touch' in schools and institutions of various departments throughout the state. Balika Panchayats should be established in urban and rural areas.

It was also decided to create awareness among children as well as parents by creating animated videos according to the age group of children and to raise awareness against sexual exploitation of kids at all levels through Mata Samiti in schools and Anganwadis.

Regarding women's safety, I have requested Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the DCMs to seek approval of the President's Office along with the Union government for approval and implementation of the Shakti Act in Maharashtra.

As for the publicity of the scheme, this isn't the first time that a publicity budget has been assigned for effective communication of the benefits of a scheme to the common people. It is a regular practice and has been undertaken under all governments for such public welfare schemes. Also, it must be noted that all these expenses have been accounted for in the budget.

Q: How has the government addressed the banking issues faced by beneficiaries of the financial aid?

A: All the banks have been instructed not to deduct any amount, for any reason from the benefit received under the Ladki Bahin Yojana. Even if the beneficiary's loan is overdue, the money received under the Ladki Bahin scheme cannot be deducted for the overdue loan amount. The banks have also been instructed to restore the beneficiary's account if it has been frozen for any reason.

Q: In the wake of lack of minimum balance or dormant account the beneficiaries are not getting the full amount. Have the banks responded to directions not to cut the Ladki Bahin scheme amount and pay them in full?

A: The department has already sent a detailed notification to the banks for this. The banks have been instructed to restore dormant/frozen accounts of beneficiaries. Also, the banks have been specifically instructed not to deduct any overdue charges from the amount being credited to the beneficiaries.

Q: Women also face problems as their bank account is not linked to their Aadhaar. How is the government providing help to address this issue?

A: Instructions have been given to organise special camps at the district level to link Aadhaar numbers with bank accounts of eligible women whose bank accounts have not been linked with Aadhaar as yet. After linking Aadhaar, the benefit of the scheme will be available in the account of these eligible beneficiaries. The administration has been asked to ensure that no beneficiary is deprived of the aid from the scheme. For this, the help of district level bankers should be taken to ensure that those beneficiaries whose Aadhaar is not linked to their bank account, receive all timely help in getting this done at the earliest.

Q: So far how many beneficiaries have been enrolled and how many of them actually got the aid for July and August? By August 31 how many will be enrolled and given aid?

A: As of August 24 the total number of applications received under the scheme was 2,09,87,708. The Mahayuti government reached a milestone by making a DBT to 1,07,52,640 plus beneficiaries under the Ladki Bahin scheme before Rakshabandhan. The government aims to enroll 2.5 crore women by August 31.

