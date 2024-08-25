India In Talks With Qatar Over Seizure Of Copies Of Sikh Holy Book

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 23 Aug 2024, 6:29 PM

Last updated: Fri 23 Aug 2024, 6:31 PM

The of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday stated that India has taken up the matter of seizure of two holy 'swaroops' of Guru Granth Sahib by the in Doha, Qatar.

In response to queries, MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have seen reports regarding the Guru Granth Sahib seized by the Qatari authorities and the demand of their release by the Sikh community. has already taken up the matter with Qatar and our Embassy has kept the Sikh community in Doha abreast of developments in this regard."

It is important to note that two 'Swaroops' of Guru Granth Sahib were taken by Qatar authorities from two individuals/groups who were charged for running religious establishment without approval of the Government of Qatar, Jaiswal said.

"Our Embassy rendered all possible assistance within the ambit of local laws and regulations," the MEA spokesperson said.

"One 'Swaroop' of the Holy Book was returned by Qatari authorities and it was assured that the other Swaroop is also kept with respect," he stated.

Jaiswal said that "we continue to follow up the matter with Qatari authorities with high priority and hope for early resolution."

Meanwhile, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami has requested the the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the Indian Ambassador to Qatar to immediately intervene in this matter.

SGPC President, in a post on X, said "keeping the holy scriptures of Guru Granth Sahib confiscated at the police station is a big disrespect, which cannot be tolerated. This matter was recently brought to the attention of the Jathedar Sri Akal Takht Sahib by United Kingdom-based Sikh organisation Bhai Kanhaiya Humanitarian Aid, who directed SGPC to pursue this matter."

Bathinda parliamentarian Harsimrat Kaur Badal has also written to External Affairs Minister, appealing him to take up the issue of allowing Sikhs of Qatar to establish their own gurdwaras so they could practice their religion freely.

Taking to X, Badal said, "Appealed to Dr S Jaishankar to take up the issue of the release of two 'swaroops' of Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji from police custody in Qatar. Informed him that the Sikh 'sangat' of Qatar was in shock and anguish that the Sri Guru Granth Sahib, which is regarded as the living Guru by the community, had been made a case property.

While appealing to him to intervene in the matter urgently, the parliamentarian also requested the minister to take up the issue of allowing Sikhs of Qatar to establish their own gurdwaras so they could practice their religion freely."

