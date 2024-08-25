Qatar Rail Launches 'Back To School' Event

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Railways Company (Qatar Rail), in collaboration with a group of leading school supplies providers in Qatar on the new school academic year, launched the“Back to School” event at City Station at the Doha Metro from August 25 to September 3.

This event is part of the“Metro Events” series, which the company holds for the public at metro stations throughout the year. This initiative comes under the company's long-term strategic plan to transform metro stations into destinations and living communities through active engagements with the public.

The“Back to School” event, hosted at the Sport City Station on the metro's Gold Line, runs daily from 2pm to 10pm. It offers the public and customers an opportunity to explore exclusive offers from bookstores and retailers specialising in school supplies as the new school academic year approaches.

Several retail spaces within Sport City Station have been allocated to prominent bookstores to display their various promotional products amongst other retailers offering school supplies and related items.

The public can easily access the event through the metro's three lines by heading to Sport City Station on the Gold Line or directly through the station entrance adjacent to the parking facilities around Khalifa International Stadium.

During the event, several activities will be held for the public, which can be followed along with updates on the event through Qatar Rail's social media channels. Activities dedicated to children are held in co-operation with the Panda House of the Ministry of Municipality, as well as KidZMondo Doha.

Qatar Rail launched the“Metro Events” series in 2023 with the“Sport? This way!” and“Journey toward Health”. Additionally, numerous successful events have been organised as part of this series within the metro network.

MENAFN25082024000067011011ID1108598479