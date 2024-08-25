Will Contest All 243 Seats In Bihar Polls 2025: Prashant Kishor Announces Jan Suraaj's Political Foray

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) strategist Prashant Kishor made a significant announcement regarding his political campaign, Jan Suraaj, on Sunday, revealing that the party will contest all 243 seats in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, with at least 40 women candidates in the fray.

Elaborating on his party's plans, Prashant Kishor stated, "In 2025, Jan Suraaj will contest on 243 seats, and at least 40 women candidates will be nominated. We have also pledged that by 2030, 70-80 women leaders will emerge from our party."

Last week, Prashant Kishor announced that Jan Suraaj is likely to contest the upcoming Assembly by-elections in the Bela Ganj and Imam Ganj constituencies of Gaya district in Bihar.

"If the by-polls are held after October 2, Jan Suraaj will officially contest the elections. However, if the by-polls occur before October 2, we would select suitable candidates from within Jan Suraaj, who would then contest the elections as independent candidates," Prashant Kishor told media persons in Gaya.

To mobilise women voters, Jan Suraaj organised a state-level women's workshop on Sunday aimed at fostering leadership qualities among women.

"This was not merely a meeting of the women's cell; it was an effort to develop true leadership among women. We are working to ensure that women achieve financial independence, which is essential for their full participation and contribution to society. This is why Jan Suraaj is committed to sending 40 women to the Assembly," Prashant Kishor emphasised.

He further mentioned that women entrepreneurs would receive financial assistance at lower interest rates from the government, highlighting that many women currently struggle to pay the high interest rates imposed by existing schemes.

"When, in 2025, Jan Suraaj forms the government, within a year, no one will have to leave Bihar to earn a mere Rs 10-12 thousand. We have laid out a comprehensive blueprint for this, and it has received enthusiastic support from women," he added.

Urging voters to prioritise the future of their children over traditional political loyalties, the political strategist stated, "I urge everyone that next time you cast your vote, do not cast it for the children of political leaders but for your own children. If you desire true public governance, vote for those who will not betray your trust, irrespective of their caste."

Speaking to the media after a state-level women's workshop, Kishor also took aim at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, particularly criticising his comments on Bihar's development model and the rising crime rates in the state.

Prashant Kishor did not hold back when discussing Tejashwi Yadav's remarks on Bihar's development, dismissing them as 'baseless'.

He argued, "Commenting on Tejashwi Yadav's statements on development is pointless. If he talks about caste, liquor mafias, extortion, or crime, then we can engage. But his discussing a development model is a joke. The RJD was in power in Bihar for 15 years. How can they talk about Bihar's development when they don't know the difference between GDP and GDP growth?"

Prashant Kishor also ridiculed Tejashwi Yadav's stance on the rising crime rates, pointing out his inconsistency.

"He was the Deputy Chief Minister six months ago and viewed Bihar as Switzerland. Now, he sees it as a murder capital. But if Nitish Kumar flips and allies with them again, they will once more see Bihar as perfect," he mocked.

On the subject of the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), Pawan Kishor expressed scepticism about its acceptance. "The government tried to strike a balance between the OPS and NPS, but I doubt those who supported the OPS will be satisfied with this compromise. This scheme primarily affects 23 lakh central government workers, while state governments still have the freedom to choose between OPS, NPS, and UPS."

He concluded by questioning the stance of the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar, which had already abandoned the OPS in favour of the NPS, stating, "It remains to be seen what their position will be on the UPS."