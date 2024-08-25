Apple Ipad 10Th Gen Is Available For Under Rs 30,000; Check Deal Details And Specs Of Gadget

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Are you getting a new iPad? Given that the Apple iPad 10th generation is presently on Flipkart for less than Rs 30,000, this could be the ideal moment to get one. The 64GB Wi-Fi variant, which was originally priced at Rs 34,900, is presently available at Rs 31,250. That's not all, though. The 10th generation iPad is available for as little as Rs 28,250 with extra discounts.

Apple iPad 10th generation price cut

The current price of the 10th generation iPad, which has a 10.9-inch WiFi-only screen and 64 GB of RAM, is Rs 31,250. Customers who use an SBI credit card can also get an immediate discount of Rs 3,000 from Flipkart. This implies that the iPad's price may be immediately lowered to Rs 30,999. Furthermore, you may use your SuperCoins to receive an extra Rs 100 discount if you are a Flipkart Plus member. The iPad 10th generation (64GB, Wi-Fi) may be had for as little as Rs 9,399 when all the discounts are added together, provided you have an exchangeable device.

There is also an exchange offer that can slash the price by up to Rs 27,000. This exchange could bring the price of the iPad down to an even more affordable level.

All about Apple's

iPad 10th generation

The 10.9-inch display and sleek, contemporary style of the 10th generation iPad are its standout characteristics. Slimmer bezels around the display give it a modern appearance that goes nicely with Apple's other high-end goods.

In this edition, Apple has also replaced the lightning port with a USB Type-C port, which increases its versatility and compatibility with a larger variety of accessories and devices. Users who also own other devices that support Type-C charging will find it easier with this update, which complies with the most recent industry standards.

The A14 Bionic chipset, which also powers the iPhone 12 series, powers the iPad 10th generation. Even while the A14 isn't the newest chip in Apple's range, it can still easily handle daily chores. This iPad offers a snappy and seamless experience whether you're using productivity applications, streaming films, or surfing the web.

A 12-megapixel back camera and a front-facing camera with Centre Stage-a function that maintains your exact frame during video calls-make up the camera arrangement. Because of this, the iPad is a fantastic tool for business and education as well as for maintaining relationships with friends and family.