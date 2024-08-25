Rail freight operations resume in Canada after government intervenes amid unprecedented labor dispute

(MENAFN) Freight across Canada’s rail network, essential to the North American economy, will soon resume following a significant disruption caused by a rare social dispute. This conflict led the federal government to step in and facilitate the resumption of activities. Canadian Labour Minister Stephen MacKinnon announced the immediate reinstatement of operations for the affected railway companies, Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Kansas City, as well as the International Teamsters Union. Despite this, the exact timing for the full restoration of rail traffic remains uncertain and could extend up to two days.



The disruption, which began at 00:01 local time (05:01 GMT), involved both railway companies and was the result of prolonged unsuccessful negotiations. In response, the Canadian government implemented arbitration measures to break the deadlock. The dispute revolved around issues such as staff redeployments, safety protocols, and working hours. This situation marked the first instance of simultaneous work stoppages at both major shipping companies in Canada, which handle goods valued at approximately USD1 billion per day. The Canadian Industrial Relations Council will oversee the continuation of negotiations between the parties to finalize a new agreement. Rail transport is a critical component of Canada's infrastructure, given the country’s vast size and heavy reliance on freight movement.



