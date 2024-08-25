Kenya to build first nuclear power plant by 2034 amid controversy

(MENAFN) Kenya is set to embark on an ambitious project to construct its first nuclear power plant by 2034, as announced by Prime Minister Musalia Mudavadi. The plant, with an expected capacity of 1,000 megawatts and an estimated cost of 3.5 billion euros, will be situated along the Indian Ocean coast. This development comes ahead of the upcoming US-Africa nuclear summit in Nairobi. The planned plant has generated significant controversy, with activists and local residents expressing concerns about its potential environmental impact.



The move follows previous agreements, notably one with China in 2015, aimed at establishing a nuclear facility by 2025—a goal that did not materialize. The new project is part of Kenya's broader strategy to boost its energy generation capacity, reduce carbon emissions, and create employment opportunities. Mudavadi emphasized Kenya’s commitment to advancing clean energy technologies and highlighted the role of nuclear power in the country’s sustainable energy plans. Currently, Kenya generates approximately 90 percent of its energy from renewable sources such as geothermal, hydroelectric, solar, and wind power, with a goal to achieve 100 percent renewable energy by 2030.



